Just-turned-20-year-old amateur Nick Dunlap shot 29 under par this past weekend to win the PGA Tour’s American Express Classic in the desert this past weekend and Jacksonian Wilson Furr had an up close and painful look at history being made. Randy Watkins joins us to discuss the achievement and also Furr’s medical issues in his first event as a PGA Tour pro.
Podcast: It happens every 32 years or so, an amateur wins a PGA Tour Tournament, and Nick Dunlap just did it.
by Rick Cleveland and Tyler Cleveland, Mississippi Today January 24, 2024
Rick Cleveland, a native of Hattiesburg and resident of Jackson, has been Mississippi Today's sports columnist since 2016.
Rick has been recognized 13 times as Mississippi Sports Writer of the Year, and is recipient of multiple awards and honors for his reporting and writing.