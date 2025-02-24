Senate Elections Chairman Jeremy England defends his early voting bill, for which his fellow Republican Gov. Tate Reeves slammed him on social media. England said it’s time Mississippi join 47 other states in allowing the convenience of early voting, and the issue should not be partisan.
by Geoff Pender, Michael Goldberg and Taylor Vance, Mississippi Today
Podcast: Republican Sen. England addresses red-on-red political ‘dustup’ with governor over early voting bill
February 24, 2025