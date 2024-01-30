Jan. 30, 1956

Martin Luther King Jr. at a press conference in March 1964. Credit: U.S. Library of Congress

As Martin Luther King Jr. stood at the pulpit, leading a mass meeting during the Montgomery bus boycott, his home was bombed. His wife and 10-week-old baby escaped unharmed. Many gathered on his lawn, angered by this attack. 

“If you have weapons, take them home. He who lives by the sword will perish by the sword,” he told them. “We want to love our enemies. I want you to love our enemies. Be good to them. This is what we must live by. We must meet hate with love.” 

He reassured them the movement would continue: 

“If I am stopped, our work will not stop. For what we are doing is right. What we are doing is just. And God is with us.” 

No one was ever prosecuted for the bombing.

