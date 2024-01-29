Senate Finance Chair Josh Harkins, R-Flowood, discusses with Mississippi Today’s Bobby Harrison and Taylor Vance the passage of the two major projects in consecutive weeks. The key committee chair also says he will consider tax cuts, but reiterated he wants to move cautiously and examine the overall impact of any tax reduction.
1
by Bobby Harrison and Taylor Vance, Mississippi Today
Podcast: Senate Finance chairman breaks down recent economic development projects
January 29, 2024