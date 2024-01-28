Scott Allen, owner of A Plus Signs in Jackson, joins Mississippi Today Editor-at-Large Marshall Ramsey for a discussion about the restoration of the historic Sun-N-Sand Hotel sign.

The Sun-N-Sand was a mid-century modern hotel near the Mississippi State Capitol that hosted both legislators and civil rights leaders from 1960-2001. Placed on an endangered list in 2020, part of the hotel was torn down. However, the restaurant and sign were both saved and restored.

Scott talks about the team effort it took for the restoration, with several other companies pitching in to rebuild the iconic sign. He also praises his team at A Plus — it was truly team effort!

